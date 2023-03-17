The RBI has imposed a monetary penalty of ₹5 lakh on Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC) and ₹11.25 lakh on IGH Holdings Private Limited respectively.

The central bank imposed penalty on HDFC for non-compliance with certain provisions of the Housing Finance Companies (NHB) Directions, 2010 issued by the National Housing Bank (NHB).

An inspection of the company conducted showed that the company failed to transfer matured deposits of certain depositors to designated bank accounts of such depositors during the period 2019-20, the RBI said.

“The statutory inspection of the company was conducted by RBI with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2021 and examination of the Risk Assessment Report, Inspection Report, supervisory letter and all related correspondence pertaining to the same revealed, inter alia, that the company failed to (i) comply with the statutory requirement of transferring 20% of the net profit as disclosed in its profit and loss account for the financial year 2020-21 to the Reserve Fund, (ii) become member of three out of four CICs and (iii) furnish any credit information to even the CIC, of which it was a member. In furtherance to the same, a notice was issued to the company advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed on it for failure to comply with the provisions of the RBI Act and the directions issued by the RBI under CIC (R) Act, as stated therein," RBI said in its release.

A notice was issued to the company advising it to show cause as to why a penalty should not be imposed on it for failure to comply with the directions, the RBI said.

After considering the company’s reply to the notice, the RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty on the company.

This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the company with its customers, the RBI said.

IGH Holdings Private Limited

RBI has also imposed penalty of ₹11.25 lakh on IGH Holdings Private Limited, Mumbai for non-compliance. The inspection of the company revealed that the company failed to comply with the statutory requirement of transferring 20 per cent of the net profit as disclosed in its profit and loss account for the financial year 2020-21 to the Reserve Fund.

After considering the company’s reply, RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance with the aforesaid provisions of the RBI Act and directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty on the company, to the extent of non-compliance with the provisions of the RBI Act and the directions.