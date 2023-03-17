RBI imposes monetary penalty on HDFC, IGH Holdings for non-compliance3 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 07:39 PM IST
RBI has imposed a monetary penalty of ₹5 lakh on Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC) and ₹11.25 lakh on IGH Holdings Private Limited
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday imposed a monetary penalty on Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC) and IGH Holdings Private Limited for non-compliance with certain rules.
