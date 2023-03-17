RBI imposes monetary penalty on HDFC, IGH Holdings for non-compliance

“The statutory inspection of the company was conducted by RBI with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2021 and examination of the Risk Assessment Report, Inspection Report, supervisory letter and all related correspondence pertaining to the same revealed, inter alia, that the company failed to (i) comply with the statutory requirement of transferring 20% of the net profit as disclosed in its profit and loss account for the financial year 2020-21 to the Reserve Fund, (ii) become member of three out of four CICs and (iii) furnish any credit information to even the CIC, of which it was a member. In furtherance to the same, a notice was issued to the company advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed on it for failure to comply with the provisions of the RBI Act and the directions issued by the RBI under CIC (R) Act, as stated therein," RBI said in its release.