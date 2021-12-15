RBI imposes monetary penalty on ICICI Bank, PNB. Read here

In case of PNB, the central bank said the action was based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance. The RBI found the state-run bank was in contravention of sub-section (2) of section 19 of the Act to the extent that it held shares in borrower companies, as pledgee, of an amount exceeding thirty per cent of paid-up share capital of those companies. A notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed on it.