The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday imposed a monetary penalty of ₹2.50 lakh on The Madura Sourashtra Co-operative Bank Ltd for deficiencies in regulatory compliance.

The RBI in a statement said that it has imposed the penalty for non-adherence/violation of directions issued under Supervisory Action Framework (SAF).

“This penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of Section 47 A (1) (c) read with Section 46 (4) (i) and Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, taking into account the failure of the bank to adhere to the aforesaid directions issued by RBI," the central bank said.

This action, the central bank said, is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

The inspection report of the bank based on its financial position as on March 31, 2020 had revealed violation / non-compliance with directions issued under SAF. Based on the same a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions.

After considering the bank’s reply and oral submissions during the personal hearing, the RBI came to the conclusion that the charges of non-compliance with its directions were substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty.

On Wednesday, the central bank had imposed a monetary penalty of ₹10 lakh on Amrit Malwa Capital Limited, Jalandhar, Punjab for non-compliance with certain provisions of the ‘Non-Banking Financial Company Returns (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016’.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.