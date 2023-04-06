The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a fine of ₹6.77 crore on Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, Mumbai for not disclosing interest rates to borrowers at the time of sanctioning loans, a release from the central bank said on Thursday. On Indian Bank, a penalty of ₹55 lakh was imposed by the central bank for contravention of certain Know Your Customer (KYC)) norms.

RBI has also penalized Muthoot Money Limited, Ernakulam with ₹10.50 lakh for not complying with provisions related to ‘Monitoring of Frauds in NBFCs (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016’.

The central bank cleared in the release that the penalties were imposed for deficiencies in regulatory compliance and are not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement between the respective financial entities and their customers.

The statutory inspection against Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services was conducted with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2019, and March 31, 2020.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said that it had discovered instances of the company violating regulations regarding transparent practices for loans. Specifically, the company failed to disclose the annualized interest rates charged to borrowers when granting loans and also did not inform borrowers when there were changes made to the terms and conditions of their loans.

For Indian Bank, the central bank carried out scrutiny based on the high-value fraud reported by the bank.

(With inputs from PTI)