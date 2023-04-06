RBI imposes penalty on Mahindra Financial Services, Indian Bank for non-compliance with norms1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 08:26 PM IST
The RBI said the penalties are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and are not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by them with customers
The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a fine of ₹6.77 crore on Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, Mumbai for not disclosing interest rates to borrowers at the time of sanctioning loans, a release from the central bank said on Thursday. On Indian Bank, a penalty of ₹55 lakh was imposed by the central bank for contravention of certain Know Your Customer (KYC)) norms.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×