RBI imposes restrictions on 2 co-operative banks, cites poor financial positions

The banks on which RBI restrictions were imposed include Karnataka-based Sri Mallikarjuna Pattana Sahakari Bank Niyamita and Maharashtra-based Nashik Zilla Girna Sahakari Bank.
The Reserve Bank of India on 19 July imposed restrictions on two co-operative banks in wake of their deteriorating financial positions. Following the banks will not be able to withdraw funds from their accounts.
As per two statements issued by the central bank, the restrictions on Sri Mallikarjuna Pattana Sahakari Bank Niyamita, Maski (Karnataka) and Nashik Zilla Girna Sahakari Bank, Nashik (Maharashtra) will remain in force for six months.
The RBI said, while imposing restrictions on Nashik Zilla Girna Sahakari Bank, 99.87 per cent of the depositors are fully covered by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) insurance scheme. While 99.53 per cent of the depositors of Sri Mallikarjuna Pattana Sahakari Bank Niyamitaare are fully covered by the DICGC insurance scheme, the RBI added.
"Considering the bank's present liquidity position, no amount from the total balance across all savings bank or current accounts or any other account of a depositor, may be allowed to be withdrawn, but are allowed to set off loans against deposits...," the RBI said in regards to the Karnataka-based bank. A similar condition has also been imposed on the Maharashtra-based lender.
Both the banks now cannot without prior approval of the RBI grant or renew any loans, make any investment, incur any liability, including borrowal of funds and acceptance of fresh deposits.
The two banks will continue to undertake banking business with restrictions till their financial position improves, it added.