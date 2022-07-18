RBI imposes restrictions on Mumbai-based bank, caps withdrawal amount

The central bank said that Raigad Sahakari Bank, without the prior approval of RBI, cannot issue loans, make any investment, accept fresh deposits, among the restrictions
The restrictions will remain in force for a period of six months.
The Reserve Bank of India on Monday imposed several restrictions on Mumbai-based Raigad Sahakari Bank. These restrictions include a withdrawal cap of ₹15,000 per customer, due to deterioration in the financial condition of the lender.
"In particular, a sum not exceeding ₹15,000 of the total balance across all savings bank or current accounts or any other account of a depositor, may be allowed to be withdrawn," the Reserve Bank said in a statement.
RBI said that the cooperative bank, without the prior approval of RBI, cannot issue loans, make any investment, accept fresh deposits, among the restrictions.
The restrictions will remain in force for a period of six months.
The RBI further said the directions issued to Raigad Sahakari Bank should not per se be construed as cancellation of banking license.
"The bank will continue to undertake banking business with restrictions till its financial position improves," it said.
The Reserve Bank also said it may consider modifications of the directions depending upon circumstances.
In another statement, the RBI said a penalty of ₹6 lakh was levied on Shri Chhatrapati Rajarshi Shahu Urban Co-operative Bank Limited, Beed, for contravention of provisions related to 'Frauds - Classification and Reporting'.
The Central bank also formed part of the news on Monday after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed that RBI is of view that cryptocurrencies should be prohibited as they could adversely affect the Indian economy.
RBI has said that cryptocurrencies could have a destabilizing effect on the monetary and fiscal stability of the country and has recommended framing of legislation on this sector.
The RBI has mentioned that cryptocurrencies are not a currency because every modern currency needs to be issued by the Central Bank or Government, said Sitharaman.
“According to RBI, The value of fiat currencies is anchored by monetary policy and their status as legal tender, however the value of cryptocurrencies rests solely on the speculations and expectations of high returns that are not well anchored, so it will have a de-stabilising effect on the monetary and fiscal stability of a country," said Sitharaman in a reply.
