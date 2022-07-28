RBI imposes restrictions on two co-operative banks, caps fund withdrawal amount2 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 07:23 PM IST
- The two UP-based lenders are Lucknow Urban Co-operative Bank and Urban Co-operative Bank Limited, Sitapur
Listen to this article
In the wake of deteriorating financial position two Uttar Pradesh-based cooperative banks, the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said it has imposed several restrictions, including on fund withdrawals. Notably, the two lenders are Lucknow Urban Co-operative Bank and Urban Co-operative Bank Limited, Sitapur.