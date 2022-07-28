RBI imposes restrictions on two co-operative banks, caps fund withdrawal amount

According to news agency PTI report citing RBI statement, the restrictions under the Banking Regulation Act will remain in force for six months. Customers of Lucknow Urban Co-operative Bank will not able to withdraw more than ₹30,000, the RBI statement noted, adding that the withdrawal limit in the case of Urban Co-operative Bank is ₹50,000 per customer. It is important to note that the two banks, without permission of the RBI, cannot grant loans, make any investment, incur any liability -- including borrowing of funds and acceptance of fresh deposits, disburse or dispose of properties or assets.