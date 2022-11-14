RBI imposes 12 lakh fine on six co-operative banks: Check here

RBI imposes ₹12 lakh fine on six co-operative banks: Check here1 min read . 10:36 PM IST
The penalties amounted to ₹11.60 lakh that have been imposed on nine entities, which include six co-operative banks and three Sahakari banks
The Reserve Bank of India on Monday imposed a collective fine of nearly ₹12 lakh on co-operative and other banks for violating various banking norms.
The penalties amounted to ₹11.60 lakh that have been imposed on nine entities, which include six co-operative banks and three Sahakari banks, RBI said in separate releases.
Berhampur Cooperative Urban Bank (Odisha) has been fined ₹3.10 lakh, Osmanabad Janata Sahakari Bank, Osmanabad (Maharashtra) ₹2.5 lakh, and Santrampur Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd, Santrampur in Mahisagar district (Gujarat) ₹2 lakh penalty.
Among others, Jila Sahakari Kendriya Bank Maryadit, Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh); Jamshedpur Urban Cooperative Bank Ltd, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand; and Renuka Nagarik Sahakari Bank Maryadit, Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh) have been fined ₹1 lakh each.
Krishna Mercantile Co-operative Bank Ltd, Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) and Kendrapara Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd, Kendrapara, Odisha were fined ₹50,000 each.
The Nawanagar Co-operative Bank Ltd, Jamnagar (Gujarat) is penalised with ₹25,000, as per RBI release.
RBI said its actions are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.
