The RBI on Monday imposed penalties of ₹23 lakh on three cooperative banks, including for contravention of various norms.

The RBI imposed a penalty of ₹12 lakh on Mogaveera Co-operative Bank Limited, ₹10 lakh on Indapur Urban Cooperative Bank, and ₹1 lakh on The Baramati Sahakari Bank Limited, Baramati on Monday.

Regarding Mogaveera Co-operative Bank, the RBI said the inspection report revealed that the bank had (i) not fully transferred unclaimed deposits to Depositor Education and Awareness (DEA) Fund (ii) not conducted annual review of inoperative accounts (iii) no system of periodic review of risk categorization of accounts and (iv) customers with multiple Unique Customer Identification Codes (UCICs) for multiple accounts and also multiple customers with same UCICs.

The inspection report of the Indapur Urban Cooperative Bank, based on its financial position revealed that the bank (i) had not adhered to the aggregate ceiling on unsecured advances (ii) did not have a process for periodical review of risk categorization of accounts and (iii) did not have a robust system in place to generate alerts whenever transactions were inconsistent with the risk categorization of customers, the RBI said in a statement

Inspection report of Baramati Sahakari Bank revealed the bank had exceeded prudential inter-bank (single bank) exposure limit.

In each case, the RBI added that penalty was imposed due to deficiencies in regulatory compliance, and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

