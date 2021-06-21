RBI imposes 23 lakh fine on 3 cooperative banks

The inspection report of the Indapur Urban Cooperative Bank, based on its financial position revealed that the bank (i) had not adhered to the aggregate ceiling on unsecured advances (ii) did not have a process for periodical review of risk categorization of accounts and (iii) did not have a robust system in place to generate alerts whenever transactions were inconsistent with the risk categorization of customers, the RBI said in a statement

