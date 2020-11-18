RBI imposes 5 lakh penalty on Nissan Renault Financial Services India

RBI said the penalty has been imposed for non-compliance with its directions contained in Non-Banking Financial Company - Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking Company and Deposit taking Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a penalty of ₹5 lakh on Chennai-based Nissan Renault Financial Services India Private Limited for non-compliance with the central bank's directions.

In a statement on Wednesday, RBI said the penalty has been imposed for non-compliance with its directions contained in Non-Banking Financial Company - Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking Company and Deposit taking Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 on Fair Practices Code for applicable NBFCs.

The statutory inspection of Nissan Renault Financial Services India with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2019, revealed, inter alia, non-compliance with the RBI directions.

The apex bank said a notice was issued to the company advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for failure to comply with the directions issued by it.

"After considering the company's reply to the notice and examination of additional documents provided by the company, RBI concluded that the aforesaid charge of non-compliance with RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty," it said.

According to the central bank, the action has been taken due to deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the company with its customers.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.