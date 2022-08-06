RBI increases policy rates by 50 bps to pre-pandemic level3 min read . Updated: 06 Aug 2022, 12:09 AM IST
- The central bank has raised borrowing costs by a cumulative 140 bps so far this year
The Reserve Bank of India on Friday raised policy rates by 50 basis points (bps) in the third such increase this fiscal year, as the central bank tries to bring inflation closer to its target of 4%. With this, RBI has raised borrowing costs by a cumulative 140 basis points in the latest rate hike cycle, taking it to the level before the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic.