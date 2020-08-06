MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday provided lenders a window to recast stressed assets without classifying them as non-performing on the condition that they set aside 10% additional provisions on such loans.

The central bank also allowed a similar debt recast facility for personal loans and small businesses.

“The economic fallout on account of the covid-19 pandemic has led to significant financial stress for a number of borrowers across the board. The resultant stress can potentially impact the long-term viability of a large number of firms, otherwise having a good track record under the existing promoters, due to their debt burden becoming disproportionate, relative to their cash flow generation abilities," it said.

For corporate loans, borrower accounts classified as standard but not in default for more than 30 days with any lender as on 1 March, 2020, will be eligible to apply for debt recast. The central bank added that these accounts should continue to remain standard till the date of invocation.

“The resolution plan may be invoked anytime till 31 December, 2020 and shall have to be implemented within 180 days from the date of invocation," it said.

According to RBI, post-implementation, asset classification of an account will be retained as standard, or if the account had slipped into NPA after invocation but before implementation, the asset classification will be restored.

Meanwhile, it will form an expert committee under the chairmanship of KV Kamath, to make recommendations to the RBI on the required financial parameters, along with the sector specific benchmark for this window.

“The final notification in this regard shall be issued by the Reserve Bank of India after considering the recommendations. The expert committee shall also undertake a process validation of resolution plans for accounts above a specified threshold," it said.

The Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) had written to RBI seeking a one-time loan recast on the basis of the central bank's 7 June, 2019, circular on stressed assets. Despite considerable relaxations since the lockdown was lifted on 1 June, localised curbs and looming fear of a rise in cases have crippled sectors, leading to a higher risk of defaults in bank loans.

However, bankers had expected that even if the RBI allows debt recast with benefits, it will entail extra provisions.

"I do not know how policymakers are thinking, but if it does come, it will come with pain both on the banks and the borrowers. Therefore, it is unlikely to be a free lunch, but it postpones the level of impact, not the fact that there will be some pain when you do it," Uday Kotak had said whileon the bank’s June quarter earnings call on 27 July.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated