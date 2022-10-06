RBI introduces Internal Ombudsman mechanism for Credit Information Companies2 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 08:54 PM IST
The RBI has asked credit info companies to appoint internal ombudsman by April 1, 2023.
To enhance the effectiveness of its grievance redressal systems, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has urged Credit Information Companies to designate an internal ombudsman (IO) by April 1, 2023.