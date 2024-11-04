RBI invites applications for deputy governor post with Michael Patra set to step down in Jan

  • The news comes after the government decided not to extend Patra's term for another year, according to a person aware of the matter.

Gopika Gopakumar
Published4 Nov 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Patra handles the crucial monetary policy and economic research departments, among others. Photo: Reuters
Patra handles the crucial monetary policy and economic research departments, among others. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: Michael Patra, deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India in charge of monetary policy, is set to step down once his term ends in January 2025. In an advertisement released on Monday, the RBI invited applications for the deputy governor's position for a period of three years.

The RBI is looking for candidates with at least 25 year of experience in public administration, and at the level of secretary or equivalent in the government. Those with 25 years of work experience in an Indian or international public financial institution, or with an exceptional track record at the national or international level in relevant fields may also apply, it added.

Also read: RBI to introduce real-time AI-driven systems to check cyber fraud

The ad mentioned that the new candidate, once selected, would be eligible for re-appointment. He or she should be not more than 60 years old as on 15 January, and will receive a monthly salary of 2.25 lakh. The deadline to submit applications is 30 November.

The news comes after the government decided not to extend Patra's term for another year, according to a person aware of the matter. A career central banker, Patra had previously received two extensions after his original term ended in January 2023. 

Patra handles the crucial monetary policy and economic research departments, among others, and is also last of the original members of the monetary policy committee from 2016.

Also read: Rang De, Faircent, others face RBI scrutiny in crackdown on peer-to-peer lenders

He was first appointed deputy governor of the RBI in January 2020. Before that he served as executive director of the RBI, responsible for the monetary policy committee, among other things.

Last month the government extended RBI deputy governor Rajeshwar Rao's term for another year, the second such extension after his original term ended in October 2023. The RBI has four deputy governors. Two are promoted from within, while the other two are typically a commercial banker and an economist.

An email to RBI did not elicit a response.

Also read | Mint Quick Edit: RBI has served NBFCs a timely warning

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Nov 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaRBI invites applications for deputy governor post with Michael Patra set to step down in Jan

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.10
    12:48 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -6.9 (-4.76%)

    ICICI Bank share price

    1,273.25
    12:48 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -18.75 (-1.45%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    1,298.10
    12:48 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -41 (-3.06%)

    Tata Steel share price

    146.25
    12:48 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -3.45 (-2.3%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Federal Bank share price

    205.90
    12:36 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    1.65 (0.81%)

    City Union Bank share price

    176.80
    12:35 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -1.05 (-0.59%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,349.60
    12:36 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -10.65 (-0.78%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,253.70
    12:36 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -10.3 (-0.81%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,930.00
    12:36 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -232.7 (-7.36%)

    PVR Inox share price

    1,479.40
    12:36 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -96 (-6.09%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    617.95
    12:35 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -37.6 (-5.74%)

    Emami share price

    677.30
    12:36 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -39.5 (-5.51%)
    More from Top Losers

    Gillette India share price

    10,377.15
    12:36 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    415.35 (4.17%)

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,019.00
    12:36 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    176.9 (3.65%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,603.75
    12:35 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    54.15 (3.49%)

    Happy Forgings share price

    1,114.20
    12:35 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    31.35 (2.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.000.00
      Chennai
      80,421.000.00
      Delhi
      80,573.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.