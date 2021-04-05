RBI is likely to keep policy rates unchanged: experts

“The upcoming policy is against the backdrop of a nascent recovery and fears of our country seeing a resurgence of the pandemic. The MPC members will yet another time have to do the tightrope walk in such a scenario, being mindful of stretching the elastic too wide. We are, therefore, of the view that the case for status quo and extended pause remains. The last thing the central banker would want to do is tweak policy amid uncertainty. The case for maintaining adequate liquidity and gradual normalizing over time remains," said Lakshmi Iyer, chief investment officer (debt) and head of products, Kotak Mutual Fund.