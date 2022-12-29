RBI is ready to defend financial stability: Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recognizes that global challenges could affect the local economy and is monitoring the situation along with other financial regulators, governor Shaktikanta Das said.
“The international economic order stands challenged; financial markets are in turmoil due to monetary tightening in most parts of the world; food and energy supplies and prices are under strain; debt distress is staring at many emerging markets and developing economies; and every economy is grappling with multiple challenges," Das said in the foreword to RBI’s half-yearly Financial Stability Report published on Thursday.
Das said the Indian economy is a picture of resilience amid such challenges.
In its stress analysis, RBI found that banking sector bad loans could slightly decline to 4.9% of total advances by September 2023 under the baseline stress scenario, down 10 basis points (bps) from September this year. This, RBI said, is based on the assumption of no further regulatory reliefs as well as not accounting for the potential impact of stressed asset purchases by India’s bad bank National Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd.
If the macroeconomic environment worsens to a medium or severe stress scenario, the gross NPA ratio may rise to 5.8% and 7.8%, respectively, it said.
At the bank group level, gross NPA ratios of public sector banks may rise from 6.5% in September 2022 to 9.4% in September 2023, whereas it would go up from 3.3% to 5.8% for private banks, and from 2.5% to 4.1% for foreign banks, under the severe stress scenario.
“Stress test results presented in this issue of the financial stability report indicate that banks would be able to withstand even severe stress conditions, should they materialize," Das said, adding that in spite of formidable global headwinds, India’s external accounts remain well-cushioned and viable.
Macro-stress tests help central banks assess the resilience of bank balance sheets to unexpected shocks from the macroeconomic environment. In its financial stability report, RBI said that falling slippages, an increase in write-offs and the continuous improvement in loan growth have led to banks’ gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio falling to a seven-year low of 5% in September.
“The net non-performing assets ratio stood at a 10-year low of 1.3%, wherein private banks’ net NPA ratio was below 1%," RBI said.
The stress tests also showed that banks are well-capitalized and capable of absorbing shocks even in the absence of any further capital infusion. Under the baseline scenario, the aggregate capital adequacy ratio of 46 major banks is projected to slip from 15.8% in September 2022 to 14.9% by September 2023.
RBI said that the capital adequacy ratio may go down to 14% in the medium-stress scenario and to 13.1% under the severe-stress scenario by September 2023, but it stays well above the minimum capital requirement, including capital conservation buffer requirements, of 11.5%.
“None of the 46 scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) would breach the regulatory minimum capital requirement of 9% in the next one year, even in a severely stressed situation, although nine SCBs may fall short of the minimum capital inclusive of capital conservation buffer," it said.
The report came with a disclaimer that the adverse scenarios are stringent and conservative assessments under hypothetical adverse economic conditions, and therefore, the model outcomes should not be interpreted as forecasts. RBI’s stress testing models have been criticized in the past for a significant upward bias.
According to RBI, the quarterly slippage ratio, rising since December 2021, cooled off during the September quarter, with considerable improvement recorded by public sector banks. It also said that the provisioning coverage ratio has increased steadily since March 2021 and reached 71.5% in September.
That apart, the report said that the share of large borrowers in gross advances of banks has been on a declining path, and their share in total gross NPA has come down to 62.2% in September 2022 from 75.6% two years ago. It said that the gross bad loan ratio of large borrowers continued to improve and stood at 6.4% in September 2022 from over 10% in March 2021.
