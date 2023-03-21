RBI issues annual closing advisory, asks agency banks to keep branches open1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 11:52 PM IST
The annual closing of bank accounts is scheduled for March 31 every year. On April 1, banks are usually closed for public transactions. But as per the central bank's notification, government reporting window will be open till noon on April 1.
All agency banks should open their designated branches for over the counter transactions related to government transactions up to the normal working hours on March 31, 2023, the Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday.
