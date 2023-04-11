RBI issues detailed norms for outsourcing of IT services by banks, NBFCs2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 07:18 AM IST
In its 'Master Direction on Outsourcing of Information Technology Services', RBI said that Regulated Entities (REs) have been extensively leveraging IT and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) to support their business models, products and services offered to their customers
Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India came out with detailed norms for outsourcing of IT services by banks, NBFCs and regulated financial sector entities to ensure that such arrangements do not undermine their responsibilities and obligations to customers.
