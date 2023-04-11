RBI issues detailed norms for outsourcing of IT services by banks, NBFCs

In February last year, the central bank proposed the issuance of suitable regulatory guidelines on outsourcing of IT services with an aim to ensure effective management of attendant risks. Later, draft norms were issued. According to RBI, the underlying principle of the directions is to ensure that outsourcing arrangements neither diminish REs' ability to fulfil its obligations to customers nor impede effective supervision by the central bank.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}