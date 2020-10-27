Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >RBI issues direction for ex-gratia payment of interest on interest to banks
Reserve Bank of India logo

RBI issues direction for ex-gratia payment of interest on interest to banks

1 min read . 10:25 AM IST Edited By Ravi Prakash Kumar

FinMin last week had approved guidelines for a scheme for grant of ex-gratia payment

Reserve Bank of India issued direction on Tuesday to all lending institutions to implement provisions of Scheme for grant of ex-gratia payment of difference between compound and simple interest for six months to borrowers in specified loan accounts (1 March to 31 Aug) and take necessary action within stipulated time.

Reserve Bank of India issued direction on Tuesday to all lending institutions to implement provisions of Scheme for grant of ex-gratia payment of difference between compound and simple interest for six months to borrowers in specified loan accounts (1 March to 31 Aug) and take necessary action within stipulated time.

In a festival gift to borrowers, the Finance Ministry last week had approved guidelines for the same scheme for grant of ex-gratia payment of the difference between compound interest and simple interest for six months of loans up to 2 crore.

In a festival gift to borrowers, the Finance Ministry last week had approved guidelines for the same scheme for grant of ex-gratia payment of the difference between compound interest and simple interest for six months of loans up to 2 crore.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The guidelines came after the Supreme Court directed the Centre to implement "as soon as possible" interest waiver on loans of up to 2 crore under the RBI moratorium scheme in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the operational guidelines issued by Department of Financial Services, the scheme can be availed by borrowers in specified loan accounts for a period from March 1 to August 31, 2020.

The lender will have to credit the amount to the account of borrower on or before 5 November, giving relief to borrowers ahead of Diwali. Thereafter, lender can claim reimbursement from the govt by December 15.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.