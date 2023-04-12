RBI issues draft guidelines for penalty charges on loan accounts

RBI issues draft guidelines for penalty charges on loan accounts1 min read . 07:43 PM IST
- RBI said that penal charges are not meant to be used as a revenue enhancement tool over and above the contracted rate of interest.
Reserve Bank on Wednesday has issued various guidelines to regulated entities (REs) to ensure reasonable and transparency in disclosure of penalty interest.
Under the guidelines, lending institutions have the autonomy to formulate board approved policy for levy of penal rates of interest.
However, RBI said it has been observed that many REs use penal rates of interest, over and above the applicable interest rates, in case of defaults or non-compliance by the borrower with the terms on which credit facilities were sanctioned.
RBI, in its draft said that the intent of levying penal interest/charges is essentially to inculcate a sense of credit discipline among borrowers through negative incentives and to ensure fair compensation to the lender.
It said that penal charges are not meant to be used as a revenue enhancement tool over and above the contracted rate of interest.
However, supervisory reviews have indicated divergent practices amongst the REs with regard to levy of penal interest/charges leading to customer grievances and disputes.
(This is breaking story. More to follow)
