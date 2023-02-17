RBI issues draft norms for lending and borrowing of G-secs
It has invited comments from banks, market participants and other interested parties by March 17, 2023.
The Reserve Bank of India on Friday came out with draft norms for lending and borrowing of government securities. The draft norms will lead to wider participation in the securities lending market.
