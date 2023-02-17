Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  RBI issues draft norms for lending and borrowing of G-secs

RBI issues draft norms for lending and borrowing of G-secs

1 min read . 08:54 PM IST Livemint
RBI took action against 145 cooperative banks involving 12.1 crore in FY22, far higher than 3.89 crore in 43 instances in the previous fiscal year. (Hindustan Times)

It has invited comments from banks, market participants and other interested parties by March 17, 2023.

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday came out with draft norms for lending and borrowing of government securities. The draft norms will lead to wider participation in the securities lending market.

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday came out with draft norms for lending and borrowing of government securities. The draft norms will lead to wider participation in the securities lending market.

Recently, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) proposed introduction of securities lending and borrowing in government securities (G-secs) with an aim to facilitate wider participation in the securities lending market by providing investors an avenue to deploy securities and enhance portfolio returns.

Recently, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) proposed introduction of securities lending and borrowing in government securities (G-secs) with an aim to facilitate wider participation in the securities lending market by providing investors an avenue to deploy securities and enhance portfolio returns.

"Government Securities Lending (GSL) transactions shall be undertaken for a minimum period of one day and a maximum period of ninety days," said the draft Reserve Bank of India (Government Securities Lending) Directions, 2023.

"Government Securities Lending (GSL) transactions shall be undertaken for a minimum period of one day and a maximum period of ninety days," said the draft Reserve Bank of India (Government Securities Lending) Directions, 2023.

It has invited comments from banks, market participants and other interested parties by March 17, 2023.

It has invited comments from banks, market participants and other interested parties by March 17, 2023.

The draft said government securities issued by the central government excluding Treasury Bills would be eligible for lending/borrowing under a GSL transaction.

The draft said government securities issued by the central government excluding Treasury Bills would be eligible for lending/borrowing under a GSL transaction.

Government securities issued by the central government (including Treasury Bills) and the state governments would be eligible for placing as collateral under a GSL transaction, it added.

Government securities issued by the central government (including Treasury Bills) and the state governments would be eligible for placing as collateral under a GSL transaction, it added.

An entity eligible to undertake repo transactions in government securities, and any other entity approved by the Reserve Bank of India would be eligible to participate in GSL transactions as lender of securities.

An entity eligible to undertake repo transactions in government securities, and any other entity approved by the Reserve Bank of India would be eligible to participate in GSL transactions as lender of securities.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP