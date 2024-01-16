RBI issues draft norms on fintech SROs
The RBI has invited applications for a self-regulatory organization (SRO) for fintech firms, either for the entire sector or for specific sub-sectors. The number of SROs to be recognized will be based on the number and nature of applications received.
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India has come out with a draft framework that lays down broad functions, governance standards, and eligibility criteria for setting up a self-regulatory organization for fintech companies (SRO-FT).
