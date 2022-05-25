RBI issues guidelines on gold import by qualified jewellers. Details here

Under the fresh guidelines, RBI stated that authorised dealers banks may allow Qualified Jewellers to remit advance payments for eleven days for import of Gold through IIBX in compliance to the extant Foreign Trade Policy and regulations issued under IFSC Act. AD banks shall ensure that advance remittance for such import through exchange/s authorised by IFSCA shall be as per the terms of the sale contract or other document in the nature of an irrevocable purchase order in terms of IFSC Act and regulations made thereunder by IFSCA.

