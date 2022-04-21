RBI issues new guidelines for credit, debit cards. Key highlights

Also, RBI directs that if a credit card has not been used for more than one year, the process to close the card shall be initiated after intimating the cardholder. If no reply is received from the cardholder within 30 days, the card account shall be closed by the card issuer, subject to payment of all dues by the cardholder. The information regarding the closure of the card account shall also accordingly be updated with the Credit Information Company/ies within 30 days.

