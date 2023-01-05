RBI issues update for 'Fresh KYC' process. Details here

“As the banks are mandated to keep their records up-to-date and relevant by undertaking periodic reviews and updations, a fresh KYC process/documentation may have to be undertaken in certain cases including where the KYC documents available in bank records do not conform to present list of the Officially Valid Documents (viz., passport, driving license, proof of possession of Aadhaar number, the Voter's Identity Card, job card issued by NREGA and letter issued by the National Population Register) or where the validity of the KYC document submitted earlier may have expired. In such cases, the banks are required to provide an acknowledgement of the receipt of the KYC documents / self-declaration submitted by the customer," the RBI said in an official release today.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}