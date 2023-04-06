The Global economy facing a renewed phase of turbulence said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday while announcing the outcome of the bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee. This was the first MPC meeting in the current financial year.

The RBI keeping a close watch on the turmoil in the banking sector in developed countries, Shaktikanta Das further said. The RBI has adopted aprudent approach towards regulations said Shaktikanta Das.

The Reserve Bank of India has decided to keep the key benchmark interest rate - repo rate - unchanged at 6.5 per cent with readiness to act should the situation so warrant, Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Thursday, after a two-day monetary policy (MPC) meeting.

Five out of six members of MPC voted to remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation to ensure inflation aligns with target while focusing on growth, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday. The Monetary Policy Committee of the central bank decided to take a pause after a rate hike seen in previous six consecutive policies.

At the last MPC meeting of the RBI in early February, it decided to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent to manage inflation. So far, RBI raised the repo rate, the rate at which it lends to banks, by 250 basis points cumulatively since May 2022.

Raising interest rates is a monetary policy instrument that typically helps suppress demand in the economy, thereby helping the inflation rate decline.

Inflation had been staying above the RBI's tolerance limit of 6 per cent for two consecutive months since January. In February, India's retail inflation stood at 6.44 per cent, while in January, it was at 6.52 per cent.