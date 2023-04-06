RBI keeping a close watch on the turmoil in banking sector in developed countries: Shaktikanta Das1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 10:30 AM IST
- . The RBI keeping a close watch on the turmoil in the banking sector in developed countries, Shaktikanta Das said.
The Global economy facing a renewed phase of turbulence said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday while announcing the outcome of the bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee. This was the first MPC meeting in the current financial year.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×