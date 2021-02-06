RBI leaves rates unchanged

“Bond markets are disappointed as there was an expectation for some decisive action like an OMO (open market operation) calendar to take away the shock of the additional ₹80,000 crore borrowing in the last two months of the fiscal. From the day of the budget to today, the 10-year G-Sec in a week has jumped 25 basis points from 5.90% to 6.15%," said Sujata Guhathakurta, president and business head, debt capital markets-sales, Kotak Mahindra Bank.