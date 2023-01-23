RBI likely bought dollars above ₹81 to stop sudden appreciation - traders1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 12:02 PM IST
The rupee was last quoted at 81.125 per U.S. dollar after climbing to 80.89 in early trade
India's central bank likely bought dollars via state-run banks to prevent the rupee from appreciating significantly above the 81 psychological level, three traders told Reuters.
