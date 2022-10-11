RBI likely sold dollars, received forwards to stem rupee’s drop

The USD/INR 1-year implied yield slipped to 2.89%, against 2.96% in the previous session.The relative stability in the rupee is thanks to the RBI, traders said.

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars via state-run banks on Tuesday and conducted buy/sell swaps to limit the rupee's losses, three traders told Reuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars via state-run banks on Tuesday and conducted buy/sell swaps to limit the rupee's losses, three traders told Reuters.

The rupee was last trading at 82.3850, down from 82.32 in the previous session after hitting a record low of 82.6825 on Monday. The rupee has traded in a narrow range of about 8 paisa so far in the session.

The rupee was last trading at 82.3850, down from 82.32 in the previous session after hitting a record low of 82.6825 on Monday. The rupee has traded in a narrow range of about 8 paisa so far in the session.

In comparison, the Korean won is down 1.7% and the offshore Chinese yuan had declined 0.5% to the dollar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison, the Korean won is down 1.7% and the offshore Chinese yuan had declined 0.5% to the dollar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The relative stability in the rupee is thanks to the RBI, traders said.

The relative stability in the rupee is thanks to the RBI, traders said.

The USD/INR 1-year implied yield slipped to 2.89%, against 2.96% in the previous session. The RBI was conducting buy/sell swaps, likely to sterilize its intervention in the spot market, a trader at a private sector bank said.

The USD/INR 1-year implied yield slipped to 2.89%, against 2.96% in the previous session. The RBI was conducting buy/sell swaps, likely to sterilize its intervention in the spot market, a trader at a private sector bank said.

“The RBI is probably running down its forward book further." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The RBI is probably running down its forward book further." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.