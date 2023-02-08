In its first monetary policy review after the Union Budget 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to hike the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) on Wednesday. The three-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) started on Monday. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is scheduled to announce the MPC decisions today.

Another repo rate hike today?

More than three-quarters of economists, 40 of 52, expected the RBI to raise its key repo rate by 25 bps to 6.50%, according to a January 13-27 Reuters poll. The remaining 12 predict no change at the February 8 meeting.

With retail inflation showing signs of moderation and remaining below the Reserve Bank of India's 6 per cent upper tolerance level, and projected slowdown in GDP growth in the next fiscal starting April, experts are of the opinion that the central bank may only opt for a 25 basis points hike in the key interest rate.

Another opinion is that the RBI may press the pause button on rate hike on Wednesday itself.

"We expect the RBI to pause in February policy," State Bank of India's Economic Research Department said in a report titled 'Prelude to MPC Meeting on Feb 6-8, 2023'.

In its December monetary policy review, the central bank raised the key benchmark interest rate (repo) by 35 basis points (bps) after delivering three back-to-back increases of 50 bps.

Since May last year, the RBI has increased the short-term lending rate by 225 basis points to contain inflation, mostly driven by external factors, especially global supply chain disruption following the Russia-Ukraine war outbreak.

At present, the repo rate is at 6.25%. For FY23, RBI's first rate hike was 40 bps in May, followed by three consecutive rate hikes to the tune of 50 bps each between June to October, and then some softening to 35 bps in December policy.

Another rate hike by RBI will make fixed deposits attractive

The central bank is expected to raise repo rate in February. So, depositors will have another reason to cheers because when RBI hikes the policy repo rate, both fixed deposits and lending rates are likely to go up as well. Banks have been hiking their FD rates aggressively in line with RBI's policy outcomes since May, making term deposits more attractive.