RBI likely to slow intervention in rupee protection in Oct-March: Kotak

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will likely slow its intervention to protect the rupee during October to March time period, and allow the Indian currency to move in alignment with global trends.
Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday informed that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will likely slow its intervention to protect the rupee during October to March time period, and allow the Indian currency to move in alignment with global trends, according to the news agency Reuters.
Traders said that the rupee dropped to a record low of 81.2250 to the dollar yesterday, prompting the Indian central bank to sell dollars to prop up the currency.
In an official statement, Upasna Bhardwaj, senior economist at Kotak said that markets continue to assess the extent of spill-overs from the US Fed's hardening policy stance, hence, the bank is expecting the INR to remain under pressure.
Over the past months, the Indian central bank has frequently intervened to aid the rupee, as the US Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes dampen demand for non-dollar currencies.
The RBI had sold $19 billion dollars in July this year, according to the central bank's monthly bulletin as quoted by Reuters.
In addition to this, the RBI's forward dollar holdings fell to $22 billion from $64 billion in April due to its continuous intervention in the spot market.
Hence, the economist is expecting the central bank to become more prudent in 2H FY23 while intervening in the FX market. India's foreign exchange reserves have dropped to nearly $550 billion from a peak of almost $642 billion.
Bhardwaj said that the country's FX buffer was sufficient earlier to shield the economy against any major external shock and the RBI may opt for 'restricted FX intervention'.
In the global bond indices, India's inclusion may push the currency temporarily higher above 79 per dollar, but the senior economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank reckons it will be temporary, as the central bank would like to rebuild the FX buffer and avert further over-valuation of the currency.
She expects rupee to trade in a 79-83 rupee per dollar band for the rest of the current fiscal year.
