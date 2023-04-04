RBI likely to take dovish hike in repo rate, may shift policy stance

India's central bank is set to announce its first monetary policy outcomes for FY24 on Friday. Expectations of a much dovish hike in policy repo rate have taken rounds while ruling out the possibility of a "pause". However, many are hoping that RBI may shift its policy stance to neutral. With yet another rate hike in likelihood, the six-member MPCs may be split in case of voting.

RBI is an inflation trajectory central bank and its policy outcomes revolve around consumer price index (CPI) indicators.

Since May last year, RBI has hiked the repo rate six times in a row -- taking the total hike to 250 bps. The repo rate has shifted from 4% to a four-year high of 6.50%. Inflationary pressure is the real spoilsport to why RBI had to take the path of a rate hike cycle from last fiscal, in line with other global central banks.

The central bank continues to raise concerns over inflation, especially sticky core inflation. India's CPI inflation eased slightly at 6.44% in February 2023 — emerging as the second consecutive month where it has stayed above RBI's upper tolerance limit of 6% after easing temporarily between November and December last year.

RBI has already begun a 3-day meeting on April 3rd for the first bi-monthly monetary policy outcomes for FY24. The meeting will not take place on April 4th due to the holiday for Mahavir Jayanti, while resume from 5th to 6th. The final decision will be announced on April 6th.

Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist, Emkay Global Financial Services believes that RBI is prepping for a dovish hike. She said, "The fast-evolving world order has meant that policy repricing keeps markets on the toes, and they keep swinging on the timing and extent of policy pivots."

However, she added, "on net, even as global tightening is still expected, the firm anticipation of near-ending (and quick reversal) of the rate cycle in the west has eased financial conditions somewhat."

This hints that EM Asia central banks which also includes RBI, that were somewhere strong-armed by the west, could breathe easier, as per Arora.

Hence, Arora expects that MPC is likely to deliver a 25bps hike, with the decision possibly getting more divided in the form of a vote split.

On the other hand, she also expects the tone likely to be balanced with the move to a neutral stance, deriving comfort from --- the recent de facto less (perceived) Fed tightening/easing; monetary-policy lags of the hikes so far; improving external sector dynamics.

A similar opinion is of Jyoti Prakash Gadia- MD at Resurgent India. She expects RBI's policy stance to shift to neutral.

Resurgent's MD said, "The current macroeconomic uncertainties in the country and sticky inflation, coupled with global tightening and control are expected to prompt RBI to be cautious and continue with the rate increase. The supply side issues, likely to be created, due to unseasonal rains damaging the crops is another pressing factor for the additional inflation control requirement."

Further, Prakash added, "The central banks, world over are watching the situation with anxiety, following the failure of some leading Banks in US and Europe, and the RBI may not be in a position to take a pause as regards the repo rate increase at this stage. Although the GST collection and exports are indicating a positive sign, the growth inflation trade-off is still tilted in favour of more pressing and immediate inflation control."

Accordingly, Prakash believes that the rate increase, therefore, may not be avoidable at least for the current round of review even though the revival of the economy which is still at a nascent stage would soon require a pause in the repo rate increase. The RBI may therefore also shift its stance to neutral taking into account the growing needs in the medium to long term.

But, Emkay's economist added, "the policymakers would still justify the hike stating recent inflation surprises, the stickiness of core and still-elusive 4% medium-term target – in a bid to maintain their inflation-fighting credibility as a central bank, especially as they still view growth impulses stable. We see FY24 average headline/core inflation at 5.2%/ 5%."

The 25bps hike, as per Emkay, will imply the ex-ante real rates around 1.4%+ -- keeping a one-year forward inflation forecast as the anchor, giving them comfort and flexibility on their supposed stance and actions ahead.

"In our view, a “hawkish pause" serves less purpose in sending clearer forward guidance, while a " hawkish hike" makes even lesser sense from the policy perspective amid limited macro levers," she added.

Also, Aditya Damani, Founder, and CEO, of Credit Fair said, "As the retail inflation is above the RBI’s upper tolerance level of 6 percent, the scenario sets the context for another rate hike. Since controlling inflation is the priority of the RBI, a pause in the rake hike is unlikely. However, we expect the RBI to alter its stance from the withdrawal of accommodation to neutral to boost the growth outlook of all the key sectors."

