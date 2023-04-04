RBI likely to take dovish hike in repo rate, may shift policy stance

RBI likely to take dovish hike in repo rate, may shift policy stance4 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 07:08 PM IST
- The central bank continues to raise concerns over inflation, especially sticky core inflation. India's CPI inflation eased slightly at 6.44% in February 2023 — emerging as the second consecutive month where it has stayed above RBI's upper tolerance limit of 6%.
India's central bank is set to announce its first monetary policy outcomes for FY24 on Friday. Expectations of a much dovish hike in policy repo rate have taken rounds while ruling out the possibility of a "pause". However, many are hoping that RBI may shift its policy stance to neutral. With yet another rate hike in likelihood, the six-member MPCs may be split in case of voting.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×