MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced a slew of measures to boost India's retail payments ecosystem, including hiking instant bank transfer caps and exploring guidelines for offline payments.

In August last year, the central bank had announced a scheme to conduct pilot tests for retail digital payments even in situations where internet connectivity is low or unavailable. On Friday, it said that three pilots were successfully conducted in different parts of the country from September 2020 to June 2021 involving small-value transactions of 2.41 lakh in volume, worth ₹1.16 crore.

“The learnings indicate that there is a scope to introduce such solutions, especially in remote areas. Given the experience gained from the pilots and the encouraging feedback, it is proposed to introduce a framework for carrying out retail digital payments in offline mode across the country," it said.

While India has witnessed a boom of cheap smartphones and even cheaper data connections, internet connectivity is yet to reach enviable levels. Latest available data from World Bank showed that in 2019, 41% of India’s population had access to an internet connection. Experts pointed out that RBI’s move to push offline payments is inclusionary in nature as many customers without smartphones would be able to reap the benefits of digitization.

RBI has been working on allowing offline payments for a few years now and had included it in its vision document 2019-21 for payment and settlement systems. Consumer behaviour, RBI had said in the document released in May 2019, has been driving growth of digital payment systems as more and more consumers are embracing mobile technology.

“Though mobile internet speed has risen, connectivity issues remain unresolved in large areas. Therefore, providing an option of off-line payments through mobile devices for furthering the adoption of digital payments shall be a focus area during this Vision period," it had said.

That apart, on Friday, RBI also increased the per-transaction limit under immediate payment service (IMPS) fund transfers to ₹5 lakh, from ₹2 lakh at present. However, the per-transaction limit for such transfers using SMS and Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS), currently at ₹5,000, remains unchanged.

Being an instantaneous transaction platform, it will aid payments through the conventional banking system, ceteris paribus, said Shivaji Thapliyal, lead analyst (institutional equities) at Yes Securities.

According to RBI, IMPS is an important payment system providing round the clock, instant domestic funds transfer facility and is accessible through various channels.

“With real time gross settlement (RTGS) now operational round the clock, there has been a corresponding increase in settlement cycles of IMPS, thereby reducing the credit and settlement risks. This will lead to further increase in digital payments and will provide an additional facility to customers for making digital payments beyond ₹2 lakh," RBI said.

Meanwhile, RBI also plans to introduce a framework for geo-tagging or capturing geographical coordinates of physical payment acceptance infrastructure like point of sale (PoS) terminals, quick response (QR) codes, among others. This, RBI said, would allow better deployment of acceptance infrastructure and wider access to digital payments.

“To ensure a balanced spread of acceptance infrastructure across the length and breadth of the country, it is essential to ascertain location information of existing payment acceptance infrastructure. In this regard, geo-tagging technology, by providing location information on an ongoing basis, can be useful in targeting areas with deficient infrastructure for focussed policy action," it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.