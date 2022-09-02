RBI looks to digitize Kisan Credit Card scheme2 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 06:55 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India would take up a pilot project for end-to-end digitization of Kisan Credit Card aiming to accelerate loan turnaround times
Reserve Bank of India would take up a pilot project for end-to-end digitization of Kisan Credit Card aiming to accelerate loan turnaround times
Listen to this article
MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said it would take up a pilot project for end-to-end digitization of Kisan Credit Card (KCC) lending, developed by the central bank and its subsidiary Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH), aiming to accelerate loan turnaround times.