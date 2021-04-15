RBI looks to review its regulations, compliance process

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said that is has decided to set up a new Regulations Review Authority (RRA 2.0) to review the central bank's regulations and compliance procedures. Deputy governor M Rajeshwar Rao has been appointed as the RRA for a period of one year starting 1 May 2021, unless its tenure is extended by the central bank. The authority will also take suggestions from the RBI regulated entities and other stakeholders on the simplification and ease of implementation of these regulations.

Last time, RBI had set up an RRA was in April 1999 for reviewing the regulations, circulars, reporting systems, based on the feedback from public, banks and financial institutions.

According to the terms of reference, RRA 2.0 will make regulatory and supervisory instructions more effective by removing redundancies and duplications. It will also reduce compliance burden on regulated entities by streamlining the reporting mechanism, revoke obsolete instructions and obviate paper-based submission of returns wherever possible.

RRA 2.0 will also obtain feedback from regulated entities on simplification of procedures and enhancement of ease of compliance. It will also suggest changes required in the dissemination of RBI circulars.

The RRA will engage internally as well as externally with all regulated entities and other stakeholders to facilitate the process, RBI said.

