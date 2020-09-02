RBI looks to tame inflation with a stronger rupee

The reason behind the rupee’s sudden appreciation is the extent of foreign capital that is coming in, in the form of both institutional and direct investments (FIIs and FDIs). Foreign investors have been keen to invest in the Indian market which has resulted in huge dollar inflows. However, despite these high inflows over the last few months, the rupee did not gain much value because the central bank regularly bought dollars through state-run banks to avoid appreciation of the rupee. However, over the last few days, RBI has effectively stopped this purchase, thus allowing the rupee to appreciate.