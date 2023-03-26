RBI may go in for 25 basis point interest rate hike in monetary policy meet next month, say experts3 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 09:14 PM IST
RBI may go in for 25 basis point interest rate hike in monetary policy meet next month, say experts
With retail inflation remaining above the comfort level of 6 per cent and most global peers including US Fed continuing hawkish stance, the Reserve Bank of India too may go in for a 25 basis points hike in the bi-monthly monetary policy to be announced on April 6, opined experts.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×