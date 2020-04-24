NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may extend a special liquidity window for mutual funds (MFs) to ensure systemic stability and help them meet redemption pressure, particularly in debt schemes, sources familiar with the development told Mint. This facility would be similar to the one the central bank had extended in 2008 at the time of the global financial crisis and then in 2013 when MFs faced a similar situation.

“RBI has taken note of the prevalent market conditions and could extend a liquidity window for mutual funds to raise cheap short-term capital," one source said.

The source said operational issues -- whether banks will be encouraged to lend to MFs at cheaper rates or RBI will do it directly -- have not yet been discussed.

“Present market conditions could require such a window. This is not a case of bad assets but one of asset liability mismatch. The RBI move could also be viewed as a measure to boost confidence in the functioning of India's capital markets," another source said.

The prevalent view is to ensure smooth functioning of capital markets at a time when the equities have eroded by 30% from their pre-covid levels and there is a general sense of gloom about India’s economic growth. Barclays has forecast a 0.8% growth for the country in FY21 and Goldman Sachs at 1.6%.

The RBI move, as, if and when it comes, would be too late for investors in six debt schemes of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund. The fund house on Thursday decided to wind up six of its debt schemes, namely Low Duration Fund, Dynamic Accrual Fund, Credit Risk Fund, Short Term Income Plan, Ultra Short Bond Fund and Income Opportunities Fund. The total assets under management (AUM) of these funds is ₹25,000 crore.

The Franklin investors have no option now but to make do with the erosion in the net asset value of their investments and make peace with their fait accompli. The schemes had exposure to some of the troubled business houses, the first source said.

“...An event has occurred, which requires these schemes to be wound up and that this is the only viable option to preserve value for unitholders and to enable an orderly and equitable exit for all investors in these unprecedented circumstances," Franklin said in a notice posted on its website.

A market observer said there’s a stigma MFs attach to borrowing directly from RBI. "But given that LTROs being conducted by the RBI haven’t had the desired result, it’s possible the central bank opens the window of lending directly to MFs," this source said.

In the first tranche of the second leg of targeted long term repo operations (TLTRO 2.0) conducted on Thursday, the central bank could manage to receive bids worth only ₹12,850 crore, just a little over half of the ₹50,000 crore on offer. The exercise is being conducted to infuse liquidity and make sure banks are able to extend cheaper money to small non-banking finance companies. Risk-aversion among banks has been preventing them from providing smaller NBFCs and micro lenders cheaper credit despite ample liquidity in the system.

Another regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), did act on Thursday to do its bit to provide stability to the markets and cushion the MFs.

The capital markets regulator eased the valuation policies for debt mutual funds, letting them take a call of not terming a paper as default if the delay in payment of interest or extension in maturity is due to covid-19 related lockdown. This comes as a relief for asset management companies (AMCs) and valuation agencies which were struggling on how to value debt papers and money market instruments, facing repayment hardships due to covid-19 pandemic and related lockdown.