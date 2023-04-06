RBI may pause on rate hikes at next meet also, says ICICI's Prasanna2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 11:00 PM IST
- The central bank's surprise decision to hold its key repo rate steady, at 6.50%, after six consecutive hikes sent the benchmark 10-year bond yield tumbling to a near seven-month low of 7.15%.
The Reserve Bank of India's decision to keep interest rates unchanged, after a nearly year-long hiking cycle, may extend even though the central bank described its move as a pause and not a pivot, said one of the few analysts who predicted the surprise decision.
