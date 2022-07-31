RBI may raise key policy rate by 25-35 bps to tame inflation: Report

Experts believe RBI may go for its third consecutive rate hike by 25-35 basis points to keep inflation in check. RBI is set to announce its bi-monthly monetary policy outcome later this week. The six-member MPC will meet from August 3 to discuss the monetary policy and the result will be announced on Friday (August 5). Due to multi-year high inflation, RBI is expected to hike the repo rate yet again. RBI has already made a 90 basis points rate hike in the past two policies as inflation stayed over its comfort limit of 6%.

