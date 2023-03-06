RBI may set cut-off yield on 10-year state bonds in 7.68%-7.71% band: Report

RBI may set cut-off yield on 10-year state bonds in 7.68%-7.71% band: Report1 min read . 12:39 PM IST
- The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the 10-year bonds in the 7.68%-7.71% band, according to a Reuters poll of 14 traders
Indian states will look to raise an aggregate of 289.58 billion rupees ($3.54 billion) on Monday through a sale bonds maturing in two to 30 years.
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the 10-year bonds in the 7.68%-7.71% band, according to a Reuters poll of 14 traders.
Note Quantum (in bln Median Min Max rupees)
2-year 10 7.53% 7.50% 7.55%
6-8 year 29.58 7.64%-7.67% 7.58% 7.70%
10-11 year 55 7.68%-7.71% 7.65% 7.74%
12-30 year 195 7.60%-7.68% 7.58% 7.75%
