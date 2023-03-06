Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  RBI may set cut-off yield on 10-year state bonds in 7.68%-7.71% band: Report

RBI may set cut-off yield on 10-year state bonds in 7.68%-7.71% band: Report

1 min read . 12:39 PM IST Reuters
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the 10-year bonds in the 7.68%-7.71% band.

  • The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the 10-year bonds in the 7.68%-7.71% band, according to a Reuters poll of 14 traders

Indian states will look to raise an aggregate of 289.58 billion rupees ($3.54 billion) on Monday through a sale bonds maturing in two to 30 years.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the 10-year bonds in the 7.68%-7.71% band, according to a Reuters poll of 14 traders.

Note Quantum (in bln Median Min Max rupees)

2-year 10 7.53% 7.50% 7.55%

6-8 year 29.58 7.64%-7.67% 7.58% 7.70%

10-11 year 55 7.68%-7.71% 7.65% 7.74%

12-30 year 195 7.60%-7.68% 7.58% 7.75%

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

