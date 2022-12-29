RBI may take long pause in raising repo rate by Q2 of 2023. Here's why

Among many factors that will be keenly observed in 2023 would also be RBI's pausing of the repo rate hike cycle which has continued since May 2022. In the year 2022, inflationary pressure was the biggest elephant in the room that pushed major central banks to opt for monetary policy tightening. Inflation has been at a multi-year high and in most major countries like the US, the consumer price index reached a multi-decadal high. Experts believe that the hike in key rates is likely to bottom out in 2023, however, when will that take place is key to watch.

