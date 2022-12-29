RBI may take long pause in raising repo rate by Q2 of 2023. Here's why

Among many factors that will be keenly observed in 2023 would also be RBI's pausing of the repo rate hike cycle which has continued since May 2022. In the year 2022, inflationary pressure was the biggest elephant in the room that pushed major central banks to opt for monetary policy tightening. Inflation has been at a multi-year high and in most major countries like the US, the consumer price index reached a multi-decadal high. Experts believe that the hike in key rates is likely to bottom out in 2023, however, when will that take place is key to watch.
It all began right after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The world economy entered a tight spot with supply chain disruption, soaring prices, and behemoth levels of inflation. Central banks like RBI, Federal Reserve, and European Central Bank among others had to choose to increase their key rates to tame inflation.
In FY23, RBI's first hike was 40 bps in May, followed by three consecutive 50 bps hikes from June to October. However, inflation cooling to 5.88% in November 2022 sent across the hope of a smaller size hike in repo rate. And that's what happened in December 2022 policy, RBI hiked the repo rate by 35 bps.
Now, so far in FY23, RBI has hiked the repo rate by 225 bps to 6.25% --- which is the highest level since August 2018.
In November, inflation eased to its lowest level since December last year, to 5.88% which was also better than expected. After ten-consecutive months, inflation reached below RBI's upper tolerance limit of 6%. Also, needs to be noted that, inflation has been cooling down since October month.
While RBI slowed the pace of the repo rate hike, however, the central bank did not change its withdrawal of accommodation stance which indicated that there is more room for a rate hike as the fight to control inflation is not over yet.
In the latest RBI minutes of the meeting, MPC member Dr. Michael Debabrata Patra said, "should the incoming information indicate that the recent small easing of inflation is transient rather than the onset of a durable downturn, the MPC should be prepared to respond appropriately in order to achieve the desired inflation objective."
Patra added, the MPC needs to see a decisive decline in inflation over a series of monthly readings before it shifts its stance, which would otherwise be premature.
As for RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, he said that the uncertainties surrounding the inflation trajectory remain sizeable, given the geopolitical tensions, global financial market volatility, pending pass-through of input costs to domestic output prices, and weather-related disruptions. Core inflation (CPI excluding food and fuel) is exhibiting persistence at around 6% for the past few months. Hence, there is no room for complacency and the battle against inflation is not over. This necessitates a constant vigil on prices.
So when can we expect RBI to take a pause in the repo rate hike trend?
According to Emkay Global Financial Services, while the movement of the dollar index, the depth and amplitude of a possible global slowdown/recession, and the timing of the Fed’s pivot remain key factors that may impact markets. Back home, the RBI seems to not be too restrictive, and will probably be following the Fed’s moves. The period for which it stays on pause and eventually starts cutting rates will be keenly watched by the market participants.
Nirav Sheth, CEO – Institutional Equities, Emkay Global Financial Services said, the movement of the dollar index continues to be a cause of concern due to the sheer impact it has on multiple things.
Sheth added, "We expect a further instalment of a rate hike by the US Fed and the RBI thereby strengthening the respective currencies. We expect RBI to go on a long pause by 2QCY23."
Will RBI go for a long pause in a repo rate hike by the second quarter of 2023 will be keenly watched.
Notably, MPC members are already split in opinion of policy repo rate outcomes. Prof. Jayanth R. Varma voted against the repo rate hike, while the remaining five members including the RBI governor decided on a 35 bps rate hike in December 2022 policy.
In the minutes of the meeting report, it was revealed that Varma argued for a 'pause' in the repo rate because monetary policy acts with lags, and it may take 3-4 quarters for the policy rate to be transmitted to the real economy, and the peak effect may take as long as 5-6 quarters.
According to Varma, the MPC has raised the repo rate by 225 basis points in about eight months. Accounting for the fact that in 2021 money market rates were close to the reverse repo rate (65 basis points below the repo rate), the full magnitude of monetary tightening would be 290 basis points. Much of the impact of this large front-loaded monetary policy action is yet to be felt in the real economy.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
