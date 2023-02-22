The 25-basis-point rate hike approved by the Monetary Policy Committee is unwarranted in the context of diminished inflationary expectations and heightened growth concerns, opined Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) MPC member Jayant Varma.

“I believe that the 25 basis point rate hike approved by the majority of the MPC is not warranted in the current context of diminished inflationary expectations and heightened growth concerns. I therefore vote against this resolution," Varma wrote according to the minutes of the MPC meeting released on Wednesday.

Explaining further, the RBI MPC member said that a repo rate of 6.50 per cent very likely overshoots the policy rate needed to achieve price stability and further tightening is not desirable.

Monetary policy was complacent about inflation

Varma said, in the second half of 2021-22, monetary policy was complacent about inflation, and we are paying the price for that in terms of unacceptably high inflation in 2022-23.

In the second half of 2022-23, monetary policy has, Varma believes, become complacent about growth. “I fervently hope that we do not pay the price for this in terms of unacceptably low growth in 2023-24," he added.

Earlier in February, the MPC hiked the key repo rate by a quarter percentage point, but surprised markets by leaving the door open to more tightening, saying core inflation remained high.

External members Varma and Ashima Goyal had voted against the decision to raise the key repo rate.

Goyal, warned that as the aggressive MPC tightening is more fully passed through, it will further reduce demand.

"It is better to give time for possible softening of both inflation and growth and effects of past monetary tightening to play out," she added.

The MPC is mandated to bring headline inflation down to 4% over the medium term, while keeping it within RBI's target band of 2%-6%.