RBI minutes: Shaktikanta Das says pause in repo rate tactical not pivot as fight against inflation far from over3 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 07:56 PM IST
- In a surprise move, in the first bi-monthly monetary policy of FY24, RBI kept the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) unchanged at 6.50%.
RBI has hinted towards the possibility of more rate hikes ahead in the minutes of the MPC meeting of the April 2023 policy which was released on Thursday. On the latest pause in repo rate, governor Shaktikanta Das said, it is tactical and not a pivot or a change in policy direction. He believes the fight against inflation is far from over.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×