RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Rate hike likely, Governor Shaktikanta Das to announce MPC statement shortly

2 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2023, 09:41 AM IST Livemint
New Delhi: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (PTI)

RBI Policy February 2023 Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the Monetary Policy statement at 10:00 am on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 and is expected to hike the repo rate moderately. In its December monetary policy review, the central bank had raised the key benchmark interest rate by 35 basis points (bps). Since May last year, the Reserve Bank has increased the short-term lending rate by 225 basis points to contain inflation.

08 Feb 2023, 09:41:05 AM IST

Rupee rises

The Indian rupee rises 4 paise to 82.66 against US dollar in early trade, with traders weighing comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and awaiting the Reserve Bank of India's policy decision

08 Feb 2023, 09:30:47 AM IST

‘RBI likely to maintain stance’

“The MPC is likely to maintain its stance of “withdrawal of accommodation" and ease the pace of rate increases by RBI hiking rates by 25bps in Feb. Retail inflation is within the upper tolerance band of 6 percent and food inflation has eased off. Housing credit growth has been leading retail credit growth, rising by over 15%. As the market sentiment in the real estate sector in non-metro markets remains strong, demand is likely to offset the rate increase impact," said Ravi Subramanian, MD & CEO of Shriram Housing Finance

08 Feb 2023, 09:21:49 AM IST

Market opening

Benchmark indices Sensex, Nifty open with minor gains ahead of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet outcome

08 Feb 2023, 09:09:40 AM IST

RBI Policy expectations

“We expect the RBI to hike repo rate moderately by 20 to 25 bps as inflation has softened to below 6% in the last two months. With inflation coming under control and reduced pace of US Fed rate hike, the focus of the RBI is now likely to shift towards maintaining growth, which can moderate in the coming financial year owing to global uncertainties. Thus, moderation in the pace of repo rate hike is pertinent to keep domestic demand afloat to support the economy," said Vivek Rathi- Director Research, Knight Frank India

08 Feb 2023, 08:58:55 AM IST

Bond yields seen little changed before RBI policy decision

Indian government bond yields are expected to remain largely unchanged in the early session on Wednesday as market participants await the RBI monetary policy decision as well as commentary on the interest rate trajectory

08 Feb 2023, 08:48:09 AM IST

Is it time for RBI to change its policy stance?

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will announce its decision on policy rates today. With the decline in inflation and an expected fall in exports, it may be time for the central bank to shift its policy approach towards growth. Mint explains here

08 Feb 2023, 08:35:06 AM IST

Easing inflation

Retail inflation rate eased down to 5.72% in December, staying within the RBI comfort range of 2%-6% for a second month. It was 5.88% in November, and 6.77% in October 2022

08 Feb 2023, 08:12:19 AM IST

Rate hike again?

RBI's MPC is expected to hike repo rate moderately on Wednesday as inflation has softened to below 6% in the last two months

08 Feb 2023, 08:07:27 AM IST

MPC statement

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the Monetary Policy statement at 10:00 am on Wednesday, February 8, 2023

08 Feb 2023, 08:04:28 AM IST

RBI MPC Meet

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee headed by the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das started deliberations on the bi-monthly policy review on Monday

